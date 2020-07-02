Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Insider Francois Barbier Sells 10,289 Shares of Stock

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) insider Francois Barbier sold 10,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $104,947.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Francois Barbier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Francois Barbier sold 10,266 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $107,177.04.

On Friday, June 12th, Francois Barbier sold 14,452 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $151,601.48.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.78. Flex Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Flex in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra lowered their price target on Flex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

