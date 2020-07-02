Forbidden Technologies (LON:FBT) Stock Price Up ∞

Forbidden Technologies plc (LON:FBT) rose ∞ on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,655.40 ($20.37) and last traded at GBX 1,644.90 ($20.24), approximately 2,904 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 190,423 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $18.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,507.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 9.27.

About Forbidden Technologies (LON:FBT)

Forbidden Technologies plc develops and owns cloud-based video technology in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It offers Forscene, a cloud based video post-production and publishing platform with various applications, such as editing, adding closed caption, graphics, metadata fast, remote viewing, collaboration, and publishing content.

