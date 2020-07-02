FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Given “Hold” Rating at Craig Hallum

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Craig Hallum in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Get FormFactor alerts:

NASDAQ FORM opened at $31.41 on Thursday. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.37.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. FormFactor had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $160.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,505,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,111 shares of company stock worth $996,991. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. FMR LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,102,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,233,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,222,000 after purchasing an additional 525,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 991,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 519,861 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.