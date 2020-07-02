FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock to a positive rating. The stock traded as high as $31.66 and last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 1550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.32.

FORM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Get FormFactor alerts:

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 6,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,111 shares of company stock valued at $996,991 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,102,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,233,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,222,000 after purchasing an additional 525,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 991,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 519,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.37.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. FormFactor had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $160.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.