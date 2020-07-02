FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Cowen

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FORM. Sidoti increased their price objective on FormFactor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub raised FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Craig Hallum raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on FormFactor from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.37. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $30.99.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $160.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 8.05%. FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,245. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,767 shares in the company, valued at $8,505,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,111 shares of company stock worth $996,991 over the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,102,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,233,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,222,000 after buying an additional 525,584 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 110.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 991,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after buying an additional 519,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

