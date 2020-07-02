FY2020 Earnings Forecast for 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for 21Vianet Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 21Vianet Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on VNET. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.80 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.93.

Shares of VNET opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. 21Vianet Group has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.45 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $154.05 million for the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 79,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 550.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.