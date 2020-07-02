FY2020 EPS Estimates for Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Raised by Analyst

Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 29th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now anticipates that the company will earn $1.37 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.22. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

PCRX has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.93.

Shares of Pacira Biosciences stock opened at $53.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Pacira Biosciences has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $54.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2,655.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $105.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Pacira Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 124,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 242,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after acquiring an additional 46,660 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Charles Anthony Laranjeira sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $39,982.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $85,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,464 shares in the company, valued at $533,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,184 shares of company stock worth $5,337,870. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

