FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Constellation Brands, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Constellation Brands in a research note issued on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will earn $8.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.36. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STZ. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.15.

Shares of STZ traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $189.61. 195,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,141. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1,052.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.43 and a 200-day moving average of $173.54.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,313,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,357 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $303,394,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,559,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,874,000 after purchasing an additional 961,594 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,651,000 after purchasing an additional 709,541 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,708,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,255,000 after purchasing an additional 702,933 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.