GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for GenMark Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). GenMark Diagnostics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GenMark Diagnostics.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 310.58% and a negative net margin of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $38.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GNMK shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Cowen increased their target price on GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. GenMark Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

NASDAQ:GNMK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,779. GenMark Diagnostics has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $923.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 3.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average of $7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52.

In related news, CEO Scott Mendel sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $35,709.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,258,562.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,631 shares of company stock valued at $314,224 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 83.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

