Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,131,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $412,835,000 after buying an additional 1,152,699 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,616,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,928,000 after buying an additional 102,409 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,254,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $151,491,000 after buying an additional 34,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,474,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,583,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,747,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.99. 58,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,011. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $108.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. S&P Equity Research dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens cut Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

