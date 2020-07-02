Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.45

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 8822100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,936,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 341.5% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,543,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514,504 shares in the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd raised its position in Genworth Financial by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 6,495,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,511 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Genworth Financial by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,797,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kam Lawrence acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter worth $9,228,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genworth Financial Company Profile (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

