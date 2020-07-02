George W. Lloyd Purchases 3,000 Shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock

Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP George W. Lloyd purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $46.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.73. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $56.50.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. It operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of attractive royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.