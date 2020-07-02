Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.66. Glacier Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $167.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.37 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub cut Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.98. 26,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $46.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,419,000 after purchasing an additional 94,115 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 265,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41,379 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

