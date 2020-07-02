Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $87.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GL. Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Globe Life from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Shares of GL traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.58. 943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.57. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $56.74 and a 52-week high of $111.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Globe Life will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Globe Life by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

