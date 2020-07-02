Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Golar LNG reported earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.23). Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 60.05%. The business had revenue of $117.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.58 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLNG shares. BidaskClub cut Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. DNB Markets cut Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Golar LNG from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 19.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,199 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GLNG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.26. 7,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,060. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

