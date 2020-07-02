GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) was downgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $57.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura increased their target price on shares of GSX Techedu from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of GSX Techedu from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

Shares of GSX Techedu stock traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,486,955. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.04. GSX Techedu has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 286.25.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. GSX Techedu had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 382.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GSX Techedu will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 6,881,300.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 68,813 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 116.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after purchasing an additional 136,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 117.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

