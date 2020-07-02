Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 687.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,774 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.12% of Guardant Health worth $7,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1,178,373.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,205,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,019,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,174,000 after purchasing an additional 161,464 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,641,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,275,000 after acquiring an additional 17,279 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 418.9% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,334,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,152,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,188,000 after acquiring an additional 28,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 2,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $189,232.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,191,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,567,345.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bluebird (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $644,490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,395,165 shares of company stock valued at $782,303,831 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GH traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.74. 2,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,334. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.02. Guardant Health Inc has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $112.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

