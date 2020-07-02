Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,865 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,138 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 1.10% of MFS Municipal Income Trust worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen Lawrence B bought a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,934 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MFM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,185. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.55. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $7.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. This is an increase from MFS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

