Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (NYSE:HEQ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (NYSE:HEQ) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HEQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 11,735 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,256,000 after acquiring an additional 32,149 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $11.59. 3,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,155. John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%.

John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income Company Profile

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

