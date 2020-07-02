Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Skechers USA worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Skechers USA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Skechers USA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Skechers USA by 16.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers USA by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Skechers USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SKX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Skechers USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Skechers USA from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Skechers USA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.96.

Shares of SKX traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,877. Skechers USA Inc has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 15,000 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $392,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $1,309,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,714,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,052 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,092. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.