Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 24,065 Shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,065 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PZC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 17,911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 17,529 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III in the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at $631,000.

NYSE:PZC traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 19,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,367. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $11.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

