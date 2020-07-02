Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 57,504 Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,504 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 1.56% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NHS. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,294,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,276,000 after acquiring an additional 527,588 shares in the last quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 315,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 159,522 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd in the 1st quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 49,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NHS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.60. 1,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,497. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $12.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0905 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 21,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $204,236.76. Insiders have bought a total of 554,381 shares of company stock valued at $5,446,253 over the last ninety days.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

