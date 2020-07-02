Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,894 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 166.2% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.28. 7,081,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,503,736. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $54.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average is $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.94.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OXY. Barclays upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $7.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research cut Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 30,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $445,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,011,121.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,613.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,905 shares of company stock worth $1,740,403. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

