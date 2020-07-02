Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Position in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 545,127 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 63,843 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 27.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,685 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Wheatland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000.

Shares of HIX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,623. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $7.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average is $6.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

