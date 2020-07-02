Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,533 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after acquiring an additional 53,390 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 582,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 310,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 61,725 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APLE stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,301. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.04. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.85.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $238.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.39 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 10.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

