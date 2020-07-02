Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,935,010,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,344,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $890,295,000 after acquiring an additional 19,190,516 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $771,552,000 after acquiring an additional 255,429 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,919,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $579,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,151,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $249,251,000 after acquiring an additional 479,204 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Corning from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.73.

NYSE GLW traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.22. 68,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,979,715. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.19, a PEG ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

