Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.61 Million Holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 122.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,897 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.62% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 3.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 11.9% in the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 27,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 75,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 79,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DSU traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,629. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.0711 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Inc

