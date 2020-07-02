Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,241,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,870,000 after buying an additional 936,425 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $17,308,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 27,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AQN. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $14.00 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.96.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $14.14. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $16.85.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $464.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.41%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

