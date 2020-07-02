Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.84 Million Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,946 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 18,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Loews by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 82,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Loews by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Loews by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 25,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Loews stock traded up $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $34.91. 2,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Loews Co. has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $56.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average is $41.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of -85.07 and a beta of 0.75.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 0.66%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on L. TheStreet lowered Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 105,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.77 per share, for a total transaction of $3,341,790.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 242,743,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,950,097.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 348,093 shares of company stock worth $11,400,428. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

