Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.85 Million Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 84.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,366 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of EnerSys worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 6,813.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 213.6% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EnerSys alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of EnerSys from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet cut shares of EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of EnerSys from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

ENS traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.64. 1,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. EnerSys has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $78.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.65.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $781.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.63 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 14.96%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.