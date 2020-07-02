Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,624 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 18,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Luc Walter sold 80,282 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $7,931,058.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,310,715.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 469,082 shares of company stock worth $48,535,741 over the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amphenol from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,926. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.18. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $110.24. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

