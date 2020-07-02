Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.13 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,786 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $663,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $105,752.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.14, for a total value of $1,191,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,297.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,940 shares of company stock valued at $18,898,829. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BR shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

Shares of BR stock traded up $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $128.34. 1,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $81.90 and a one year high of $136.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.84.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

