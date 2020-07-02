Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.51% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPLT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Caz Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF stock traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $76.88. 1,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,745. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $96.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.70.

