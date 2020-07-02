Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,955,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $73,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,594 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 273.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 2,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in China Mobile by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 44,180 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in China Mobile by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in China Mobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of China Mobile stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.90. 16,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $138.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.51. China Mobile Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $45.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.88.

CHL has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. New Street Research raised China Mobile from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Mobile to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

