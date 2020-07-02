Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 103,125 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103,125 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 158,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 830,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 43,304 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 449.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 428,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 350,254 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,049,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LXP. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lexington Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

NYSE:LXP traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.04. The stock had a trading volume of 14,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,720. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.68. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.17 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 82.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

