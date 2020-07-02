Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 116,108 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 116,108 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in Gentex by 1.8% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 24,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Gentex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 47,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Gentex by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 70,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Gentex by 1.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra lowered their price target on Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gentex in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Shares of GNTX stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,162. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average of $26.73. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $453.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

