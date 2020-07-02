Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 14,477 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,477 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,179,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,187 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $73,035,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,038,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,159,000 after buying an additional 225,700 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 670,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,684,000 after buying an additional 180,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 374,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,616,000 after buying an additional 127,346 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IONS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.13.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $868,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,536.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $583,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,118.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,123,750 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IONS stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,816. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.39. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $73.09. The company has a quick ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 9.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73 and a beta of 1.65.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

