Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 15,829 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,829 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after buying an additional 35,798 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 842,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after acquiring an additional 307,956 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 721,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 593,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:EFT traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,249. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $14.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

