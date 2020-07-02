Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 16,895 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,895 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 300.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

In other news, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $15,729,871.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 574,919 shares in the company, valued at $40,870,991.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $114,907.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,016 shares of company stock valued at $15,865,733 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

CHRW opened at $79.13 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $91.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.17.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.46.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

See Also: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.