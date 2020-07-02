Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 17,392 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,392 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,342,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $554,099,000 after purchasing an additional 444,404 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 52.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,603,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $271,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,412,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $257,020,000 after buying an additional 42,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Northern Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,120,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $160,036,000 after purchasing an additional 238,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,907,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,956,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,697. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $110.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.18.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $89.50 to $84.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $424,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $424,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

