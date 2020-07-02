Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 18,390 Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,390 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $762,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $924,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,033,000. Finally, CAMG Solamere Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 122,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 20,136 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GDXJ traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $50.30. 131,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,120,803. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $50.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day moving average of $40.08.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

