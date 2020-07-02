Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 18,939 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,939 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 213,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 143,512 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,154,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,416 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

KL traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.68. The company had a trading volume of 11,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,205. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.84. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $51.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.13.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $554.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.84 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 40.05%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KL shares. CIBC raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

