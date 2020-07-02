Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 30,034 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 30,034 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 101,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 61,364 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 230,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,377,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 304,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 16,821 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.97. The company had a trading volume of 701 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,763. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $11.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd Profile

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

