Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,249 Shares of Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd (NYSE:GDO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd (NYSE:GDO) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 787,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after buying an additional 27,694 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 33,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,683. Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%.

Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

