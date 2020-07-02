Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,337 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $1,116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,386,000 after acquiring an additional 73,085 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 332,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,132,000 after acquiring an additional 97,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,198,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Ricardo Cardenas bought 2,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $174,973.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd Burrowes bought 2,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 37,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,913. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded up $1.73 on Thursday, reaching $77.84. 10,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,846,955. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.19.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

