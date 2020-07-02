Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 34,327 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,327 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of US Foods worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 250.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 68.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 468.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 379.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

USFD traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $20.32. The company had a trading volume of 17,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,827,742. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.98. US Foods Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.41.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl Andrew Pforzheimer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,997 shares in the company, valued at $462,156.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

