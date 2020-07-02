Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 5,137 Shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,137 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Davita were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Davita by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Davita during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Davita by 255.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Davita by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Davita during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Davita alerts:

Davita stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,534. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. Davita Inc has a 12-month low of $50.68 and a 12-month high of $90.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.83.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $31,248.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Diaz sold 5,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $473,833.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,882.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,109 shares of company stock valued at $989,903 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DVA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Davita in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.38.

Davita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.