Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 6,924 Shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,924 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 548.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 126,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 50,776 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCCO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of NYSE SCCO traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,860. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average of $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. Southern Copper Corp has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $44.82.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Perez Alfredo Casar sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $367,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

