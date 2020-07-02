Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes Position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 627,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,361,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,616,000 after acquiring an additional 98,712 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,460,000 after purchasing an additional 705,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $11,104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 91,704 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 53,879,950.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

In other news, CFO Lance Phillips acquired 10,000 shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Also, Director John L. Bernard acquired 25,000 shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $120,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $266,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,815. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30, a current ratio of 35.46 and a quick ratio of 35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $529.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a negative net margin of 75.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.85%. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

About CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO).

Receive News & Ratings for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.