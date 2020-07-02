Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 14.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $940,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,766,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $8.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $812.92. The stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,565. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $776.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $750.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.08. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $579.40 and a 52 week high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $649.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.78 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 134.62% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.03, for a total value of $804,273.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,017.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.96, for a total transaction of $527,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,366.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,694,046 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $690.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $720.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $722.20.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.